Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as low as C$0.95. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Avante Logixx Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Company Profile

In other Avante Logixx news, Director Daniel Argiros bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,870.00. 72.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

