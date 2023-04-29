Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

