Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 643.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.
In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
