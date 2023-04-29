Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $217,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

