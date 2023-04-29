Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $409,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $121.04 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile



Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

