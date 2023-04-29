Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.22 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.92.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

