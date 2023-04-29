Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

