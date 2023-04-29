Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

