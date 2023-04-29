Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 91.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $304.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.74. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

