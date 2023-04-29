Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,266 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 77,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

