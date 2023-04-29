Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.