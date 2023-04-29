Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

