Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

