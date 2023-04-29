Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $789,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

