Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $905,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.