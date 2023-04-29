Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

