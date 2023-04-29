Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPVU. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 884.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 388,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after buying an additional 201,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4,834.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 155,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPVU stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

