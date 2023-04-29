Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Decreased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,839,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. 2,302,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

