Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 55,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 857,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
