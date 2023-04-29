Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 55,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 857,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

