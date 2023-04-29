Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.09 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00027192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $925.86 million and approximately $34.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017936 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,334.32 or 1.00055750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002267 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.95101399 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $35,666,415.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

