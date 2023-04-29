AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

AXIM Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 643,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,144. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.