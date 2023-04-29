AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

AXS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

