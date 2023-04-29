AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AxoGen Stock Down 0.9 %

AXGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

