Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 1,277,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

