Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.
In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
