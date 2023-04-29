Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

AZLGF stock remained flat at C$24.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.30. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$24.60 and a one year high of C$24.60.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

