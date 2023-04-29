Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azelis Group Price Performance
AZLGF stock remained flat at C$24.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.30. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$24.60 and a one year high of C$24.60.
About Azelis Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azelis Group (AZLGF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.