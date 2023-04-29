B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:WEC opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
