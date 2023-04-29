B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.