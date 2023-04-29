B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,943 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

