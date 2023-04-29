B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,488 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.