B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,042 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after buying an additional 161,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %

PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $165.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

