B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $867,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 96,987 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

