B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

