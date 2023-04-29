B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,141 iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust Micro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.1 %

IAUM opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.45.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

