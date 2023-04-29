B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,059,595. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %

TEAM stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.