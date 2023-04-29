B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Cool Price Performance

NYSE CLCO opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Cool has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

