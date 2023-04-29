B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ RILY opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $881.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.79. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,011,497.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,956,866.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $387,204.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,011,497.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,448 shares of company stock worth $3,787,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

