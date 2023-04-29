Baby Doge Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $443.15 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $443.15 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004007 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,053,803.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

