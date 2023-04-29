BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Acquires $51,856.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BANF stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

