BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Buys $368,750.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

