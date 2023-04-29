BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 700 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 16.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.