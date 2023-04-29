Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,005,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 11,191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70,059.0 days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.