Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.47. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 12,435 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

