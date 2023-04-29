Bancor Market Cap Tops $76.13 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and $5.11 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,602,431 tokens. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 158,678,036.22854272 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48789142 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $4,757,660.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

