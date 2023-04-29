Bank of America Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $240.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

