Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Banner by 27.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 576,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $49.92 on Monday. Banner has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

