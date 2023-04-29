Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Banner by 27.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 576,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banner Price Performance
Banner Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banner (BANR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.