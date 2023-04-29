Barclays Lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $99.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.