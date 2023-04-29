Barclays Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. Westpark Capital started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,602 shares of company stock worth $3,501,574. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tenable by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

