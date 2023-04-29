Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 461,496,668 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

