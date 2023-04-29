Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Shares of BVNRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 3,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,131. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

