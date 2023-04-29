Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.02%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

